Moreno Valley man accused of exposing himself near middle school, following teen girls

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Moreno Valley man accused of committing a lewd act near a middle school and following two teenagers walking home from school was arrested and released on bail Wednesday, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested 54-year-old David Klemens on Tuesday at about 4:08 p.m. after deputies responded to the 14000 block of Briana Street regarding a suspicious person.

Klemens allegedly followed two 14-year-old girls from Badger Springs Middle School in his car as they walked home. After he was detained by deputies in his car, deputies were told by two other 14-year-old girls that they saw the suspect masturbating in the same vehicle near the middle school 30 minutes earlier, the department said in a news release.

Klemens was arrested and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bail on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of indecent exposure and annoying/molesting a victim under 18 years old. He is due back on court in March 17.
