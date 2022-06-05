wildfire

Fast-moving brush fire burning in Indio

A total of 20 residents in the area lost power, according to officials.
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Riverside County are working to put out a fast-moving brush fire in Indio.

According to authorities, the fire broke out Saturday night near Monroe Street and Avenue 62.

An update posted on CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department's Twitter page said as of 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, the fire has grown to about 60 acres and is 10% contained.



A total of 20 residents in the area lost power, according to officials. Several road closures are in place so drivers in the area are urged to proceed with caution.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
