Tens of thousands of concert goers have set up camp for 1st weekend of Coachella as party begins

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's that time of year again as tens of thousands of concert goers have arrived in Indio for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

This weekend is the first of two weekends for the festival. The first weekend will feature a number of major music acts including Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK.

Festival goers began arriving on Thursday to set up camp for the incoming three days of nonstop party and music. People from all over the country, from D.C. to San Diego have come out for the famous party in the desert.

"On day zero, we always meet up here and get out our stuff and drive in together. And then let the party begin," one attendee said.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend each day of the festival, and only a select amount of tickets are still available for week two at a price of $549. Week one is totally sold out.

Although the festival may cause a ruckus and extra traffic on the 210, 10 and 60 freeways, the festival is also a huge economic windfall for the Coachella Valley. One study in 2016 by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership found the festival generates $106 million for the Indio economy and $6 million for the entire Coachella Valley.

"We are seeing vendors from out of town. We are seeing people working the festival, people attending the festival. They are all passing through already," one Indio resident said.

Festival goers say the money they spend at Coachella is worth it thanks to the party and memories they make attending the weekend-long concert.

And, the memories can also be made from home. The entire Coachella festival will be livestreamed on YouTube for those looking to enjoy the concert from home.

Weekend two will be next weekend from April 21 to 23.