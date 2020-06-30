Coachella Valley missing couple case: 3 arrested in murder investigation; sheriff's officials to hold press conference Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1997424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aubrey Moran, 26, and 28-year-old Jonathan Reynoso have been missing in the Coachella Valley since Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County authorities on Tuesday are expected to discuss the arrest of three men over the weekend in connection with the killing of a couple who went missing in the Coachella Valley more than three years ago.Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio and Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton, were taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.The trio were arrested after sheriff's deputies obtained unspecified information that linked them to the murder of Audrey Moran, 26, and Jonathon Reynoso, 28, who disappeared on May 12, 2017, said Sheriff's Lt. Walter Mendez.Investigators have not yet provided additional information on any of the roles the suspects allegedly played in the killing of the couple.Prior to the couple's disappearance, Moran left her Coachella home to pick up Reynoso, who may have been returning to the Coachella Valley from the Brawley area the day the couple went missing, according to authorities.Moran said she was going to give Reynoso a ride to his Palm Desert home, but the SUV she drove was later found parked on the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont. A police bloodhound detected their scent near the SUV, but the trail disappeared about 50 feet from the vehicle.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department's missing persons tip line at (760) 393-3544.