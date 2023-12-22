WATCH LIVE

Infant with homeless family dies outdoors near LAX, officials say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, December 22, 2023 10:11PM
Firefighters were called for a medical emergency under an overpass near LAX and pronounced a 1-year-old infant dead at the scene.
KABC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 1-year-old infant, a member of a homeless family, died under an overpass near Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning, authorities say.

Firefighters were called for a medical emergency at 9:37 a.m. to the area of Sepulveda and Century boulevards.

A child, approximately 1 year old, was pronounced dead at the scene, located under an overpass.

An investigation into the child's death is underway.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

