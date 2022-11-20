Eyewitness Newsmakers: Navigating inflation during the holidays and the need for food banks

The holidays are here and it's usually a time to gather with family and friends, share meals and enjoy traditions. But this season is different from years past as many grapple with inflation and its effects.

The holidays are here and it's usually a time to gather with family and friends, share meals and enjoy traditions. But this season is different from years past as many grapple with inflation and its effects.

In this week's episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers, we're looking into what's driving the increased food prices and spikes in travel costs - which, in turn, have left more families in need.

How do you keep inflation frustration from ruining your holiday season? And what can you do to help someone in need?

We spoke with Dr. Leo Feler, chief economist at Numerator, about the challenges many will be facing this year. Michael Flood, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, also joined us to discuss the increased and urgent need for food banks.

Watch this week's edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers in the video player above.