Information sought in man's murder in Marina del Rey

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in the shooting death investigation of a 45-year-old man in Marina del Rey.The LASD said Thursday Ruben Martinez-Morales was shot and killed on Panay Way on March 20, 2016.Martinez-Morales was 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was known to be a transient and may have been living and or working in the Florence-Firestone area of L.A., according to a press release from the LASD.Detectives are asking anyone with information on his murder to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).