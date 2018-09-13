Information sought in man's murder in Marina del Rey

An undated photo of 45-year-old Ruben Martinez-Morales, who was killed in Marina del Rey on March 20, 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in the shooting death investigation of a 45-year-old man in Marina del Rey.

The LASD said Thursday Ruben Martinez-Morales was shot and killed on Panay Way on March 20, 2016.

Martinez-Morales was 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was known to be a transient and may have been living and or working in the Florence-Firestone area of L.A., according to a press release from the LASD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his murder to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
