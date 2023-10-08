The community came together on Saturday to remember a couple killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

Couple killed by drunk driver remembered with ghost tire memorial in Inglewood

A ghost tire was placed in their honor.

Two years ago, Ryan Davis and his girlfriend Asia Boatwright were killed after a drunk driver t-boned their car at over 80 mph during a pursuit.

Since then, their families have become advocates for safer roads, joining the cause to address the issue of speeding and other traffic hazards in Los Angeles.

The ghost tire memorials are created by the road safety advocacy organization SAFE and they serve as a reminder about speeding.

