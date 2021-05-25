Community & Events

Inglewood community reflects on the life of George Floyd a year later

A year later, Inglewood community members reflect on the life of George Floyd and what he means today.
By
Remembering George Floyd in Inglewood a year later

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- After the murder of George Floyd, ABC7 reached out to members of the Inglewood community to give people a chance to share their voice.

Now, a year later, Inglewood community members answered one question: What does George Floyd mean to you?

These are just a few voices from the Inglewood community. We want to continue to help people feel heard, so we encourage you to reach out.

