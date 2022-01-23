Shooting in residential Inglewood neighborhood leaves 3 dead, 2 hospitalized

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were shot, three of them fatally, early Sunday morning in a residential area of Inglewood, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Park Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

Initial reports that the shooting occurred at a house party were not immediately confirmed.

News footage from the scene showed a woman consoling another woman who was overcome with grief. A man was held back by police officers when he tried to approach one of the shooting victims who was lying on the ground in front of a home, treated by firefighter-paramedics.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

