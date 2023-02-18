New footage shows Metro train smash into cement truck stuck on tracks in Inglewood

Footage from a nearby business shows a Metro train crash into a cement truck stuck on the tracks in Inglewood.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- New video footage shows a Metro train smashing into a cement truck that was stuck on the tracks in Inglewood.

The crash happened Thursday night. The footage from a nearby business shows the track-crossing gates come down and warning lights activate, but the truck did not move as it was apparently stalled on the tracks.

The train crashes into the mixing truck hard enough to knock it over on its side. A short time later, the footage shows bystanders rushing to the cab of the truck and then the driver emerges, appearing not to be seriously injured.

The train stopped on the tracks shortly after the crash and was slightly damaged but did not derail.

The crash involved a K Line train and happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Florence and Cedar avenues, near the CEMEX Inglewood Concrete Plant.

The K Line opened last October and passes through South Los Angeles and Inglewood.