Inglewood mayor apparently involved in crash that injured LAPD motor officer near USC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was thrown off his bike and into a fountain from a crash near the University of Southern California. One of the vehicles that was involved appears to have been carrying the mayor of Inglewood.

AIR7 HD was over the scene near an entrance to the university around 9 a.m. when first responders were seen treating a woman and her 4-year-old child, who was not hurt.

The officer suffered substantial injuries but is in stable condition.

"He was stationary in front of the water fountain on campus at USC..., and he was struck by the black SUV at that position. It struck him and it threw him into the fountain," explained LAPD Capt. Giselle Espinoza.

The longtime LAPD motor officer was stopped near the fountain when the black SUV and sedan suddenly collided as the SUV was turning onto the campus near Exposition Boulevard and Pardee Way.

One of the vehicles involved, a black SUV, is registered to the Inglewood Police Department. Video shot by AIR7 HD appears to show Inglewood Mayor James Butts at the scene with police officers and another unidentified man. It's unclear who was driving the SUV or if anyone else was inside.

The city has not commented about whether the mayor was involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Los Angeles police.
