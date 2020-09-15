Health & Fitness

New 'Mask Off' inspired music video encourages Inglewood to wear masks

The city of Inglewood produced a PSA video that encourages the community to continue to wear their masks.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Inglewood produced a new music video in September to serve as a public service announcement, encouraging residents to continue wearing their face coverings while in public.

The project called "Mask On" was inspired by the song "Mask Off" by American rapper Future. The video is part of the city's #readyInglewood campaign. #readyinglewood is the city of Inglewood's emergency preparedness campaign that encourages residents to think about emergencies and disasters before they happen.

The video features community members including first responders, residents and business owners wearing masks and demonstrating social distancing.

City officials said the piece also expresses the city's diversity through various portraits of performance artists and student achievers.

The video was produced by the City of Inglewood Video Team lead by Thomas Bunn.

