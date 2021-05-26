Nonprofit throws free prom for students who never attended due to pandemic cancellations

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on a lot of celebrations this past year. People had to cancel weddings, birthdays and graduations.That's why Cinder Eller-Kimbell, founder of the Glass Slipper Foundation, decided to throw a prom in Hawthorne for students from the area who otherwise wouldn't have had the chance to celebrate this rite of passage."They didn't have the opportunity for 2020 or 2021," Eller-Kimbell said. "So, we decided to throw a prom for about 32 young adults, 15 young men about 17 young girls.""I've always been a person that's never really attended school dances or any prom," said high school senior Sierra Moore. "So, this will be my first one. I'm very excited, actually kind of made me emotional taking the pictures inside."The event was free for the students. The members of the nonprofit were able to get prom dresses, jewelry, hair and makeup, food, tuxedos and more donated for the event."I've wanted to go to prom since my freshman year," said high school graduate Princelawrenz Hamlin. "And I'm so glad that now I have the opportunity to make that dream a reality.""I think it's a blessing for them to take their time out of the day to plan this for students who weren't fortunate to have a school prom," said high school senior Imani Chatman. "Because ultimately, seniors we work so hard and for prom to be canceled was just devastating."Eller-Kimbell said she is a product of Inglewood, a resident for about 27 years, a graduate of Morningside High School in Inglewood and now currently working for the Inglewood Police Department. She said her dream has always been to give back to her community."I love Inglewood," Eller-Kimbell said. "I promise I will make Inglewood great, better than what it is right now," she continued.