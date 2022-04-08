Suspect in shooting of off-duty Inglewood police officer arrested in Michigan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- unincorporated Lennox area was arrested Thursday in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

Marquis Wilkerson, 27, was located about 5:30 p.m. in a residence just outside of Detroit and arrested without incident, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.


The shooting was reported about 10:10 a.m. on March 31 in the 10900 block of Osage Avenue, near Prairie Avenue and the Inglewood city limit.

Investigators learned the victim was at the scene to assist a family member "in possibly retrieving property'' when he was allegedly confronted by Wilkerson, who produced a gun and shot him.


The officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg and was listed in stable condition the night of the shooting.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office is seeking to have the suspect extradited to California, Yoo said.
