Neighbor says he heard over 100 shots fired during 'ambushed' Inglewood party where 4 people died

A birthday party for a 20-year-old woman was "ambushed" in Inglewood, leaving four people dead and one in critical condition.
Neighbor says he heard over 100 shots fired during 'ambushed' party

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are still trying to uncover what exactly happened in the early hours of Sunday when five people were shot during a party at a house in Inglewood, four of them were killed. ABC7 spoke with a neighbor who said he heard more than 100 shots fired that night.

Police are calling the shooting a "targeted ambush." Matthew, who didn't give his last name, said he's lived next door since 2008. He said the house where the shooting occurred has been rented out through Airbnb for the last two years and he saw many visitors, but he added his is neighborhood is normally quiet.

"I moved here in like 2008," Matthew said. "Inglewood was a lot more active, gang-wise. It calmed down a lot, so for this to happen, it was a surprise, especially next door."

According to officials, the shooting happened at about 1:30 am on Sunday on Park Ave. in Inglewood while Breahna Stines was celebrating her 20th birthday with her big sister Marneysha Hamilton, and a few others. Both sisters were killed.

Authorities said several suspects opened fired on the party and shell casings from an assault- style rifle were found at the scene.

"Out of nowhere, you just hear shots being fired," Matthew said. "It was more than a hundred. Way more than a hundred. It sounded like a very big gun. It sounded like multiple guns."

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said the property was being used as an unregulated short-term rental and that the shooting is not believed to be random. Officials said the surviving victim is in critical condition and is gang affiliated from another city.

"This information along with the targeted ambush nature of the crime, the weapons used and the statements uttered by the suspects, indicate that this crime was indeed gang related," Butts said.

Suspects haven't been identified yet. Mayor Butts said this is the largest number of shooting victims in a single crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

