SoFi Stadium struggles with brawls and security issues

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A slew of recent fights at SoFi Stadium is spurring one security worker there to speak out about safety issues.

Deanna Williams says that she works for Contemporary Services Corporation Los Angeles, a private company that provides security at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. Williams was working at Monday night's Chargers-Cowboys game and couldn't believe the behavior of some fans.

"At Monday Night Football I was really, really upset," she told Eyewitness News. "I was crying because the fans are so disrespectful."

Cell phone video from that night captured two separate brawls. One involved more than a dozen people inside one of the stadium's concourses. The other video showed a Chargers fan tumbling through the stands, then being punched repeatedly by a Cowboy fan.

Williams says that fan fighting and poor behavior have been getting out of control, to the point where she doesn't feel safe at the stadium any more.

She says the stadium needs to hire more security workers and to limit the amount of alcohol people can buy at the venue.

"They're already drinking when they're tailgating, then they come there and do a lot more drinking and it's just a whole lot of chaos," Williams said. "It's just so much stuff that goes on. We need help, we just need more help trying to handle all those people."

Eyewitness News reached out to SoFi Stadium officials several times this week, but have not heard back.