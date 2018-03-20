Inglewood triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt after intruders 'kicked in the door' of home

EMBED </>More Videos

A triple shooting in Inglewood left one man dead and two women hospitalized, authorities said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot and two women were wounded early Tuesday morning after two assailants "kicked in the door" at a home in Inglewood, authorities said.

"They entered firing," Mayor James Butts said of the intruders.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to report of a burglary in progress at a home in the area of 106th Street and Doty Avenue, where they arrived to hear gunshots and screaming, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The officers saw multiple people, including a suspect, fleeing from the residence; a deceased man was found inside, investigators said. His name was not immediately released.

Two women were rushed to a hospital in stable condition. "They'll be fine," Butts said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, which police believed was gang-related. One of the suspects was found hiding in a laundry room at a nearby home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman killedwoman shothomicidehomicide investigationInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News