A 25-year-old man was fatally shot and two women were wounded early Tuesday morning after two assailants "kicked in the door" at a home in Inglewood, authorities said."They entered firing," Mayor James Butts said of the intruders.Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to report of a burglary in progress at a home in the area of 106th Street and Doty Avenue, where they arrived to hear gunshots and screaming, according to the Inglewood Police Department.The officers saw multiple people, including a suspect, fleeing from the residence; a deceased man was found inside, investigators said. His name was not immediately released.Two women were rushed to a hospital in stable condition. "They'll be fine," Butts said.Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, which police believed was gang-related. One of the suspects was found hiding in a laundry room at a nearby home.