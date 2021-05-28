Injuries reported after train collides with unoccupied vehicle in Pacoima

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima Friday morning, officials said.

The southbound Metrolink Antelope Valley Line train 212 struck the vehicle at the Paxton Street crossing between the Sylmar/San Fernando and Sun Valley stations around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say about 85 passengers were on board the train 212, and five passengers sustained injuries.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as several ambulances and fire crews responded to the scene. Additional information about the extent of the passengers' injuries was not immediately available.

Details on delays resulting from the crash were not released.

Alternate transportation was being sought for passengers.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

