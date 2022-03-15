Taco Station: Inland Empire locals fill up at the gas station-themed restaurant with the Pirate Taco

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Inspired while on a trip in Monterrey, MX, Taco Station in Riverside rules the Inland Empire with its famous and one-of-a-kind taco, the Pirate Taco."My favorite item on the menu is gotta be the Pirate Taco. Two types of meat, the tortillas made here, the cheese is amazing, avocado, it throws it together," said patron Stephen Sica.The tortillas are freshly cooked just right with melted Monterey Jack cheese. The al pastor and carne asada proteins are topped with fresh avocado, creating a mouth-watering flavor that is impossible to resist.Al pastor is prepared every day, marinated with limes, pineapple juice, and dried Mexican chilies - touted as their secret ingredient."It's the best pastor on this side of Tijuana," said Mario Cortez, general lead mechanic of Taco Station.As for carne asada, the marinating process remains the same, but with plenty of freshly sliced onions."It's got everything you would want in a taco in it. A lot of meat. A lot of cheese, fresh avocado, and pick your favorite salsa. Can't go wrong," said patron Andy Davidge.4088 Mission Inn AvenueRiverside, CA 92501