IE can expect 'half dollar size hail' and flash flooding as thunderstorm moves in

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Inland Empire residents should watch out for "half dollar size hail," flash flooding and lightning as a severe thunderstorm moves into the region, the National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon.The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The storm was observed around 4 p.m. 14 miles north of Indio, moving west at 15 mph.The NWS said residents can expect the "half dollar size hail" to damage roofs, trees and vehicles, along with winds up to 60 mph.The service also said flash flooding in some areas can be expected:Hundreds of lightning strikes have already been recorded in the region.The flash flood warning is expected to remain in effect until 7:30 p.m.