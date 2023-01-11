Heavy rain brings flooding to Inland Empire

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inland Empire was soaked Tuesday as heavy rain brought some flooding to the region.

In Ontario, perhaps the strongest storm cell of the day rolled through before noon as some streets looked more like rivers.

The 10 Freeway was a mess for most of the day. For a while, it was shut down completely on the westbound side when the driver of a truck crashed after leading Fontana police on a lengthy chase.

Some of the heaviest rain came down in the San Bernardino Mountains.

