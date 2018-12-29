San Quentin inmate who walked away from prison may be headed toward Los Angeles area, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

The manhunt across California continues for an escapee from San Quentin Prison. And the question remains - what was Shalom Mendoza doing when he vanished?

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. --
Officials say an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week was seen in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, and investigators believe he is heading toward the Los Angeles area.

Shalom Mendoza was reportedly seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel on Friday around 4:20 p.m. where he purchased dark clothing. The 21-year-old is no longer wearing his prison uniform, authorities said.

Police across California are on the lookout for the escaped convict who may be driving a 2011 silver Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502.

Mendoza was serving a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking in Los Angeles County.

Prison officials still have not explained how Mendoza escaped, only saying: "Mendoza was assigned to work outside the security perimeter on a work crew, he took advantage of that and walked away."

A source told KGO that the inmate may have been cleaning a sewage pumping station not far from San Quentin's west gate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonescaped prisonerinmatesmarin countymanhuntcarjackingSan QuentinSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ONLY ON ABC7 NEWS: Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in Glendale hit-run that killed 72-year-old
Sears to close 80 more stores, including 5 Kmarts in CA
Pastor for OC churches arrested on suspicion of child molestation
2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mom sued US to see him has died
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
Cancer victim makes dream trip to decorate Rose Parade floats
Rose Parade floats almost ready to be decked with flowers
Show More
Joshua Tree packed with visitors despite government shutdown
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
In new movie 'Vice,' Amy Adams channels Lynne Cheney
Hundreds of fish dying off in Lake Elsinore
2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash
More News