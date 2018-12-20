Inmates attack, injure 5 deputies at OC jail

This file photo shows the Orange County Central Men's Jail. (OCSD)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif (KABC) --
Five Orange County sheriff's deputies were injured and hospitalized after they were attacked by inmates at the Central Men's Jail, officials said.

The attacks, described as unprovoked, happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Inmates were exchanging clothing and sheets in a hallway at the jail when an altercation broke out and inmates attacked deputies, injuring five of them, the sheriff's department said. The five deputies were brought to the hospital for examination.

One inmate sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Other inmates were medically assessed and cleared to return to housing.

The jail was placed on lockdown as the incident was investigated.

Sheriff-elect Don Barnes said the jail has seen an increase in staff assaults since the 2011 implementation of AB 109, which transfers some state prisoners to county jails.

According to the sheriff, prior to the law taking effect, there were an average of 26.8 inmate assaults on staff every year. Since the bill took effect, the average has more than doubled to 64.5 assaults per year.
