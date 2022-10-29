Wrongfully convicted man exonerated after 38 years in prison

A wrongfully convicted man was released after serving more than three decades behind bars.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Maurice Hastings was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1988 for the murder in Inglewood of Roberta Wydermyer and two other attempted murders.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón held a press conference with Hastings Friday.

Hastings maintained his innocence since he was arrested, and this year, DNA proved him right. He was released from prison on Oct. 20.

Hastings begged for DNA testing to be used in his case, yet his requests were denied.

Finally, the District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit and the Innocence Project at Cal State L.A. worked together on Hastings's claim.

It wasn't until this summer that his DNA was submitted showing his DNA did not match the evidence.

"Thanks to modern science, we now know the identity of another man we believe was involved in the abduction, sexual assault, and murder Mrs. Wydermyer," Gascon said.

With so many years lost, Hastings said he just wants to enjoy life.

"I'm not pointing fingers. I'm not standing up here a bitter man. But I just want to enjoy my life while I have it. And I just want to move forward," Hastings said.

