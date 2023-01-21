Pasadena theater students, industry professionals partner to realize 'Into the Woods' musical

For the first time, Pasadena Unified theater students will work with professionals from the Pasadena Playhouse to realize "Into the Woods" musical.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, theater students from the Pasadena Unified School District are working with professionals from the Pasadena Playhouse to put on a show. Rehearsals are in full swing for the 1987 musical "Into the Woods."

"Oh my God it's so different, and it's so exciting because you never get to talk one-on-one with professionals. They really helped me grow, expand my range. They have helped me grow my confidence," said Yazlynn Acosta, a freshman at Blair High School.

The plans for this partnership started before the pandemic but was put on hold. Now the plans are being executed. More than 200 high school students from across the district are participating as actors, musicians, tech crew and more.

"This was a crazy idea I had one day. At the playhouse we always work with the community groups, and we believe everyone is an artmaker in the community," said Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of Pasadena Playhouse.

This student-professionals project will end with three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Among those professionals is actress Jane Kaczmarek from the TV sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." Kaczmarek will be the narrator at one of the performances.

"And it's only for the public schools. I have to mention that because Pasadena has a lot of private schools," said Kaczmarek. "This is the talent from the public schools, and it is extraordinary. People are going to be blown away when they see this."

There will be on performance for the general public on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved by clicking here.

