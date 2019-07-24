San Francisco: Investigators say Autopilot feature was not on during deadly Tesla crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5412504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video, you can see that Kelly Dean saw the Tesla coming, stopped, and threw her arm across her husband before the Tesla hit them both.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Investigators say that preliminary information shows the Autopilot feature was not on during a Tesla crash in San Francisco that killed a Central Valley man and injured his wife.Clovis resident Benjamin Dean and his wife, Kelly, were walking in a crosswalk at Taylor St. and O'Farrell St. in the Tenderloin when police say the driver of a rented Tesla ran a red light and then plowed into the couple. They were in San Francisco celebrating their anniversary.Police say investigators are preparing search warrants and working with Tesla to obtain evidence.A data storage device from the car will be analyzed to help determine the actions and events that led up to the crash.Twenty-one-year-old Kelsey Cambridge has been charged with misdemeanor involuntary vehicular manslaughter.