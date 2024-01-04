Teens arrested for iPad robbery caught on camera in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teens have been arrested following a terrifying armed robbery that was caught on camera.

Eduardo Reyes and his wife were trying to sell an iPad through OfferUp, but they ended up getting violently assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Pomona. The entire incident was captured by Reyes' Tesla.

The meeting was recorded by the camera in his Tesla, from one suspect in a black hoodie pulling out a gun to another suspect joining the ensuing struggle.

"I turned around and the other kid had a gun out pointed at me and he was like 'give me your iPad!'"

The suspects got away with Reyes' iPad and his wife's phone. Reyes was treated at the hospital for several head wounds.

Pomona police say the two teens were arrested Wednesday morning and taken to Juvenile Hall.

They remind anyone trying to sell goods online to meet during a busy time of day in front of a busy place like a police station.