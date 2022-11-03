Caught on video: Man uses sleight of hand, pockets $1,900 during cash purchase in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man captured on video scamming an Orange County business out of money during a cash purchase.

The Irvine Police Department said Retan Munteanu, 24, of Romania, used the sleight of hand at a jewelry store in Irvine.

Instead of paying the full amount, police say the video shows him distracting the cashier by counting the cash fast and talking to her while covertly removing bills. He ended up pocketing $1,900 from the purchase.

Police say he has used the technique to scam businesses across the world.

The community is warned to be vigilant for Munteanu when conducting cash transactions. Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives.