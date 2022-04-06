3 bodies found in Irvine home; police investigating possible murder-suicide involving family members

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The bodies of three apparent adults were found Wednesday inside an Irvine home, prompting authorities to launch an investigation of a possible murder-suicide, police said.

Officers went to a home in the 50 block of Riverboat at about 10:30 a.m., intending to conduct a welfare check, according to the Irvine Police Department.

"Extended family members of the residents of the home reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach the residents for over one year and were concerned," after which the Canadian officials contacted Irvine police, the department said in news release.

A father, mother and adult son reportedly lived at the residence, according to the statement. When the officers entered the home, they discovered three "severely decomposed" bodies that appeared to be adults.

According to investigators, there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no suspects are being sought in the case.

"There are some indications this was a domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," the police statement said, without providing additional details.

