Sexual battery suspect in custody after video shows woman being assaulted near UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual battery of a woman in an incident that was captured on video near the main campus of UC Irvine, authorities said.

The suspect in custody was identified only a resident of Beaumont. A spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department said the man's name would be released sometime Wednesday.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on June 10. The man in the video, who was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, followed the victim before restraining and groping her from behind near the intersection of Scholarship and Graduate, police said.

Authorities said the woman was doing exercise laps in a parking lot at the time. The video shows the woman making a turn, and the suspect then turns in her direction.

Moments later, he runs up behind her, grabbing her and groping her. Police said he fled the scene in a white Nissan Sentra sedan with a spoiler.

Anyone with information the case is urged to contact Detective Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email: mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.