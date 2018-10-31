IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --An Irvine synagogue was attacked by vandals, who spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on a wall.
Irvine police officers were called to Beth Jacob Synagogue on Wednesday. Responding officers found anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on an exterior wall.
Detectives are investigating this crime and asking the public to report any suspicious activity by calling police dispatch at (949) 724-7200.
This incident comes just days after the massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed and six were wounded on Saturday.
Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old truck driver, has been charged in a 44-count indictment with murder, hate crimes and other offenses in the Pittsburgh shooting that could bring the death penalty.