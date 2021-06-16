Brush fire erupts at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire that erupted at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

Smoke billowed over the scene as the blaze was estimated at 10 acres, but later grew to 50. By 7 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported forward progress of the blaze was stopped.

The Irwindale Police Department said there was no immediate structure threat outside of the recreation area.

L.A. County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, with helicopters conducting water drops over the flames. Water from the Santa Fe Reservoir, just feet away from the fire, helped crews in their efforts.

The fire department initially said the blaze had the potential to grow to 25 acres.

No injuries were immediately reported. Crews continued working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Southern California is dealing with a heat wave that is bringing increased fire risk to the region.

