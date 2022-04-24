Irwindale police searching for suspect linked to series of car break-ins

A series of vehicle break-ins occurred in the 16000 block of Calle Breceda overnight. The suspect was captured on security camera. If you have info on the ID of this individual, call us at 626-430-2244 or you can report anonymously at @LACrimeStopper1 / 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/3Ywl0Pbpiv — Irwindale Police Department (@IrwindalePolice) April 24, 2022



IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of vehicle break-ins has residents of Irwindale on high alert, and surveillance video released by police shows a suspect who may be responsible.According to the Irwindale Police Department, the suspect - who appears to be a man - was seen breaking into several vehicles in the 16000 of Calle Breceda early Saturday morning.The suspect is seen opening the vehicle door and rummaging through the car's compartment. He's seen wearing dark-colored clothing, a baseball cap and a backpack.Anyone with information is urged to call Irwindale police at 626-430-2244 or L.A. Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).