Irwindale police searching for suspect linked to series of car break-ins

Several vehicles in the 16000 of Calle Breceda were broken into overnight.
Irwindale police searching for suspect linked to car break-in spree

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of vehicle break-ins has residents of Irwindale on high alert, and surveillance video released by police shows a suspect who may be responsible.

According to the Irwindale Police Department, the suspect - who appears to be a man - was seen breaking into several vehicles in the 16000 of Calle Breceda early Saturday morning.



The suspect is seen opening the vehicle door and rummaging through the car's compartment. He's seen wearing dark-colored clothing, a baseball cap and a backpack.

READ ALSO | Car break-ins are on the rise, prompting some auto owners to leave their trunks open

Leaving your trunk open to deter car break-ins? Some auto owners in the Bay Area are trying it, but police warn this is a very bad idea.



Anyone with information is urged to call Irwindale police at 626-430-2244 or L.A. Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

