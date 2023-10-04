WATCH LIVE

Flooding and water resources for Southern California

Want to know what the flood risk is in your area or how to protect your home during a storm? Check out the resources below.

ByAnabel Munoz and Grace Manthey KABC logo
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 8:03PM
Want to know what the flood risk is in your area? What about how to protect your home and family during a storm? Check out the resources below for more information.

  • Look up your flood risk: Use our interactive interactive tool to find out what the flood risk is in your area.
  • UC Irvine Flood Lab: More information on the research and models from UCI's Flood Lab.
  • Ready LA County: This site provides emergency preparedness information for flooding, rain, mudslides, wildfires, earthquakes, excessive heat, extreme cold, power outages and tsunamis.
  • Contact LA County Public Works or call 800-675-HELP (4357) to take advantage of the services provided by Public Works, including assessments of flood risk.
  • Water for LA County: This site provides information on stormwater capture, keeping water clean, where LA County water comes from and extreme weather changes.
  • LA County Clean Safe Water Program: More information on the projects to retrofit flood and water infrastructure, as well as resources to get involved in future projects.
  • Redesign LA: A collective of organizations developing resources to help others build multi-benefit water projects
  • Southern California Water Coalition: A non-profit made up of nearly 200 members spanning Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Imperial counties dedicated to taking on SoCal's water issues.
  • California Department of Insurance flood resources: Information about how flood insurance works and ways to get in touch with the Department of Insurance if you have a question of problem with your insurance. You can also call 1-800-927-4357 or use the department's Consumer Hotline Chat.
  • United Policyholders: A non-profit with a mission to be an information resource for insurance consumers in all 50 states.
  • Orange County Public Works: Resources for flood protection in Orange County, including history and flood facts.
  • Riverside County Flood Control: Information on programs and services provided by the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. To report non-emergency flooding during business hours: 951-955-1200. After Hours: 951-955-1230.
  • San Bernardino County Public Works/flood control: Information from San Bernardino County Public Works on what to do in case of a flood, real-time conditions and how to report flood problems. Business hours number 909-387-8063. After hours contact the Comm Center: 909-356-3805.
  • Ventura County Public Works: Resources on watershed protection in Ventura County including projects and flood warning systems.
