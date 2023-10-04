Flooding and water resources for Southern California

Want to know what the flood risk is in your area? What about how to protect your home and family during a storm? Check out the resources below for more information.
- Look up your flood risk: Use our interactive interactive tool to find out what the flood risk is in your area.
- UC Irvine Flood Lab: More information on the research and models from UCI's Flood Lab.
- Ready LA County: This site provides emergency preparedness information for flooding, rain, mudslides, wildfires, earthquakes, excessive heat, extreme cold, power outages and tsunamis.
- Contact LA County Public Works or call 800-675-HELP (4357) to take advantage of the services provided by Public Works, including assessments of flood risk.
- Water for LA County: This site provides information on stormwater capture, keeping water clean, where LA County water comes from and extreme weather changes.
- LA County Clean Safe Water Program: More information on the projects to retrofit flood and water infrastructure, as well as resources to get involved in future projects.
- Redesign LA: A collective of organizations developing resources to help others build multi-benefit water projects
- Southern California Water Coalition: A non-profit made up of nearly 200 members spanning Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Imperial counties dedicated to taking on SoCal's water issues.
- California Department of Insurance flood resources: Information about how flood insurance works and ways to get in touch with the Department of Insurance if you have a question of problem with your insurance. You can also call 1-800-927-4357 or use the department's Consumer Hotline Chat.
- United Policyholders: A non-profit with a mission to be an information resource for insurance consumers in all 50 states.
- Orange County Public Works: Resources for flood protection in Orange County, including history and flood facts.
- Riverside County Flood Control: Information on programs and services provided by the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. To report non-emergency flooding during business hours: 951-955-1200. After Hours: 951-955-1230.
- San Bernardino County Public Works/flood control: Information from San Bernardino County Public Works on what to do in case of a flood, real-time conditions and how to report flood problems. Business hours number 909-387-8063. After hours contact the Comm Center: 909-356-3805.
- Ventura County Public Works: Resources on watershed protection in Ventura County including projects and flood warning systems.