4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

A service dog was also injured in the raid, officials said.

The U.S. military conducted a ground raid in northwestern Syria that captured a top ISIS leader, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader was killed in the mission, officials said.

"Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. servicemembers and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central command.

"The U.S. service members and working dog are receiving treatment in a U.S. medical facility in Iraq," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The ISIS leader who was targeted in the raid and who was killed was identified as Hamza al-Homsi.

A U.S. official said the four wounded service members were part of a force of U.S. special operations forces targeting al-Homsi.

Three of the service members are described as being in stable condition with the fourth already having returned to duty according to the U.S. official.

The condition of the working dog is also described as being stable, according to the official.

There are about 900 U.S. troops operating in northeastern Syria in areas controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces known as the Syrian Democratic Force. and approximately 2,500 American troops still in Iraq.

The mission of the American troops in both countries remains countering the threat posed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Though ISIS no longer controls the vast stretches of territory it once held, its remaining forces continue to pose a lingering security threat in both countries.

