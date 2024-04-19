Iran fires at Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site, US official says

IRAN -- Israel, early Friday morning local time, launched a retaliatory strike against Iran, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

The strike follow Iran's attack last Saturday, where the country sent a volley of more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets throughout the country, Israeli military officials previously said. All but a few were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the United States, officials said.

Iran's attack came more than six months after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, after which the Israeli military began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's war cabinet have met several times since the Iran strikes, and as ABC News previously reported, at least two strikes were previously aborted.

Iran's nuclear sites were not damaged by the strike, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a statement released on social media, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says he "continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts."

After suspending flights at several airports following reports of an explosion in Iran, Iranian state media said early Friday normal operations have resumed.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.