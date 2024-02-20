Discover the beauty and stories of Jack London State Park

Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen, California is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the life of American writer Jack London.

Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen, California is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the life of American writer Jack London.

Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen, California is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the life of American writer Jack London.

Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen, California is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the life of American writer Jack London.

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. -- With more than 1,500 acres, outdoor enthusiasts can walk, hike, mountain bike, and even horseback ride along 30 miles of trails at Jack London State Park.

"Sonoma Mountain is one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich parks around," Executive Director Matt Leffert declares.

Located in Glen Ellen, the park is also rich in history. It was the home to writer and adventurer Jack London.

"One of the most successful and popular American writers in the world during his lifetime," volunteer Jeff Falconer explains.

Best known for books like "White Fang" and "Call of the Wild," London wrote 53 novels in his lifetime.

"And countless short stories," Falconer adds.

Visitors can take a step back in time and explore historic structures connected to the writer's life, like the ruins of Wolf House.

"A mansion, 15,000 square foot beast that he was building for he and his wife, Charmian to live in," Falconer reveals, "It's an incredible structure, and sadly, it burned just a few months before the move in date."

Jack and Charmian's cottage residence is also open to tour.

"You'll see their living quarters, you'll see Jack's writing den, you'll see their beautiful dining room that they entertained friends in," Falconer says.

To learn even more about Jack and Charmian's life, stop by the museum at "The House of Happy Walls" where guests can get park information, view exhibits, or shop for souvenirs.

Whether it is the beauty or the history, Jack London State Park is a Sonoma County hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

For more information, visit here.