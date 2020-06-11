Politics

Hundreds gather in downtown LA to protest DA Jackie Lacey

Protests over Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey not prosecuting more police officers are growing larger.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests over Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey not prosecuting more police officers for misconduct are growing larger.

Hundreds came to a demonstration outside of Lacey's office in downtown L.A. Wednesday. They listened to various speakers presented by Black Lives Matter - LA.

The families of victims of officer-involved shootings and protesters shouted "say their name" and "Jackie Lacey must go."

Protests for several years have been happening in front of the Hall of Justice where Lacey's office is located. Speakers say the energy of the current moment shows Lacey needs to go.

This past week, Lacey told Eyewitness News that every case is different, but she has prosecuted more than 20 officers for use of force during her tenure.

In a statement Wednesday, the LAPD said 40 investigators have been assigned to ongoing investigations into "allegations of misconduct, violations of department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest.

"We will look into every complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions," the statement said, adding that 56 complaint investigations have been opened, 28 of which involved alleged uses of force.
