13-year-old golf prodigy from Burbank falls short of qualifying for US Open

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thirteen-year-old golf prodigy Jaden Soong of Burbank was one of 89 players Monday who had the opportunity to compete for a spot in the prestigious U.S. Open.

Unfortunately, Jaden didn't qualify for one of five spots available, but he still learned a lot from the experience.

"I learned a lot about my game as well. Things I need to improve on and things that are pretty good," Jaden said. "Overall, I think I just need to conserve my energy a little bit more."

The 36 holes at Hillcrest Country Club proved to be quite a challenge for the seventh grader. He shot a 73 in the first round and a 76 in the second.

He finished seven over for a total of 149.

Regardless of where he finished, many people are still proud of Jaden.

"It's just a miracle he was even able to advance to this," said Chris Soong, Jaden's dad. "So we're really, really happy and just really proud."