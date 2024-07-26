Rams training camp day 3: After dealing with injuries, Cooper Kupp working to return to 2021 form

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed time the past two seasons due to injuries, looked healthier than ever at Friday's practice, saying he feels like he's in a good place.

"It has been a few years since I've been able to have a full off season," he said. "It goes back all the way to off season going into '21 that I was able to be healthy and go through everything ... Super Bowl ... you're recovering for so long after that season obviously, injured. That next year, missed that whole off-season so having a full off-season is a big piece of that. The focus, the intentional mindset that goes into every single day of the off-season, I do feel like I'm in a really good place."

The 31-year-old led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16) in 2021.

Last season, Kupp missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. He first sustained the injury during a training camp practice Aug. 1 and then experienced a setback before the start of the season, leading to a stint on injured reserve. He had also missed the final eight games of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

But he believes he's capable of returning to that 2021 form.

As good as Kupp is on the field, he's just as good off the field, especially as a leader.

This off-season, he's pushed wide receiver Puka Nacua. Last year, the Rams found the receiver to pair with Kupp, drafting Nacua in the fifth round.

Now, they have a pretty solid dynamic.

They've trained every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Kupp's house. Kupp also helped Nacua dial in on his nutrition.

So what about Nacua's influence on the 8-year veteran Kupp?

"It is good. I can't get rid of him. He just kind of sticks around everywhere," Kupp said jokingly. "It has been fun. We've got a good relationship. He's trying to teach me some new things, you know, what are the young kids doing ... you know, young self, old self ... it's good."

It seems like the Rams' offense will be quite on point this season.

Rams training camp continues on Saturday.

ESPN Staff Writer Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.