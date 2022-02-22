'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin found safe in Studio City after after reported missing

The 27-year-old had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. On Tuesday morning, the L.A. Police Department said he was found safe at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.
Further details about her conditions or her whereabouts for the past few days were not immediately available.
Although her family says they had not been able to contact her since Saturday, the LAPD says there was no evidence of foul play at the time.
Besides "Family Reunion," Benjamin has had roles on other shows that include "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," "Liv and Maddie" and "Southland."