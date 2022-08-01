Jury selection begins in sex abuse trial for former UCLA gynecologist

James Heaps was indicted on 21 counts accused of sexually assaulting 7 women.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of an obstetrician-gynecologist formerly employed by UCLA accused of sexually assaulting several of his patients.

Dr. James Mason Heaps, 63, of Woodland Hills, was indicted on 21 counts accused of sexually assaulting 7 women and has since pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this year, attorneys for 312 former patients announced $374 million settlement of abuse lawsuits against the university.

That settlement came on top of a $243.6 million resolution of lawsuits involving about 200 patients announced in February, and a $73 million settlement of federal lawsuits reached last year involving roughly 5,500 plaintiffs.

In total, it's considered the largest payout related to sexual abuse involving public university.

Heaps served as a gynecologist/oncologist, affiliated with UCLA, for nearly 35 years. At various times, he saw patients at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and at his office at 100 Medical Plaza.

At one time, Heaps was reportedly the highest paid physician in the UC system and had treated about 6,000 patients, attorneys said.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed against Heaps and UCLA, accusing the school of failing to protect patients after becoming aware of the misconduct.

Heaps faces more than 67 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.