93-year old actor James Wong celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame star after 70+ years in film and TV

'I might live until 100 if this keeps up!' Actor James Wong celebrates career longevity by unveiling star on Walk of Fame
By
93-year old actor James Wong star unveiled on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor James Hong is 31 years older than the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At 93, this barrier-breaking Asian acting legend became the oldest star to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He celebrated with a little song and...Dragon dance. It was a day of pure joy for the longtime actor.

"I want to fill the moment, you know what I mean?" said Hong. "Before I was doing, you know, little, small things here and there except 'Everything Everywhere All at Once."

That's Hong's latest film... and a box office hit. His co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, spoke on his behalf. So did Daniel Dae Kim, who nominated Hong for the star and raised the money to make it happen.

"And the fact that he hadn't be recognized, I thought, was an oversight," said Kim. "And so all I wanted to do was bring attention to the fact that we have this national treasure working today, alive and vital, as you saw, who could use some recognition."

Fans have recognized Hong since the mid-1950s. On TV, he co-starred on "The New Adventures of Charlie Chan." His hundreds and hundreds of TV appearances include "Kung Fu" in the '70s, "Dynasty" in the '80s, and "Seinfeld" in the '90s.

On the big screen, he was in "Blade Runner", and "Big Trouble in Little China." He was also a voice in the original "Mulan," and also lent his voice to all the "Kung Fu Panda" movies.

Hong has worked a lot...and he's not done yet.

"I have not done a super science fiction film yet, you know, except for 'Big Trouble in Little China' and 'Blade Runner,' of course. But the recent ones? I'd like to be a big monster of some kind, you know, and just go around the universe and travel and just fight, just be extravaganza!" said Hong. "And I hope I can satisfy my audience with the future work I'm going to do. I might live until 100 if this keeps up!"
