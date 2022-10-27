Harvey Weinstein trial: Defense cross-examines 'Jane Doe 1' after testimony of alleged rape

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein sat on the witness stand in his sexual assault trial and shared what she remembers about the night he allegedly raped her.

In court on Wednesday, the focus shifted to what she does not remember and Weinstein's attorneys dove deeper into cross-examination.

"The defense will use every tactic to try to discredit them," said attorney Gloria Allred, who represents three other women in the Weinstein case. "It's not going to be easy for (the women). It's going to be emotional, it's going to be traumatic on top of the trauma that they may already have."

Known as "Jane Doe 1," she previously testified that Weinstein raped her in her L.A. hotel room during a 2013 film festival. She was asked to describe certain private parts of Weinstein's body.

The defense compared statements she made about that to what she testified to the LAPD, to the grand jury and on the witness stand.

"They are going through it," said Allred, when asked why the women agreed to testify despite Weinstein's previous New York conviction. "They are not going to benefit from this economically, but they're doing it for the cause of justice."

Allred also noted Weinstein is in the process of appealing his 23-year sentence from the New York rape conviction. If he receives another sentence from the Los Angeles charges, it would add more prison time.

An hour into cross-examination on Wednesday, the defense asked Jane Doe one if she had a "relationship" with Pascal Vicedomini, the man behind the L.A. Film Festival. Prosecutors objected that question and felt it was irrelevant.

After a long break, the judge let Jane Doe 1 answer the question and she insisted their relationship was not romantic.

In the defense's opening statement, they insisted the sex was consensual and transactional - to advance their careers.

Weinstein's attorney also pressed Jane Doe one on her decision to not tell the police about the incident until 2017, after the #MeToo movement started.

An expert witness is expected to provide context for that during testimony on another day. Jane Doe insisted she told close friends before #MeToo.

Her testimony wrapped up Wednesday.