Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in Calabasas, no serious injuries reported, CHP says

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Jason Momoa was involved in crash with a motorcyclist on Sunday in Calabasas, authorities say.

Momoa, who was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile, was not injured in the crash. The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on Old Topanga Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines on Old Topanga Road and into the path of Momoa's oncoming car in the eastbound lanes.

The motorcycle hit the left front end of Momoa's Oldsmobile and the driver fell off the bike and to the ground.

Authorities say Momoa stayed at the scene to help the injured motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 911.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan. He was brought to a Northridge hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Momoa appeared in the 2021 Netflix film "Sweet Girl" with a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 muscle car that appears to be similar to the one he was driving on Sunday.

