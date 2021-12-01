missing boy

17-year-old from Compton who was missing for a week found safe, family says

He used a rideshare service that was supposed to take him to Carson, but was dropped off near Manhattan Beach Pier instead.
Missing Compton teen could still be in Manhattan Beach area, LASD says

COMPTON (KABC) -- A 17-year-old from Compton who had been missing for a week has been found safe, according to his family.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Jasyre Robinson first went missing on Nov. 23 at 2:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. 126th St. in Compton.



Investigators say Robinson used a rideshare service that was supposed to take him to Carson, but he was dropped off near Manhattan Beach Pier instead. It's unclear if that's where he was found.

The sheriff's department used hints on social media to help track him down.
