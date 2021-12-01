17-year-old from Compton who was missing for a week found safe, family says

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Jasyre Robinson first went missing on Nov. 23 at 2:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. 126th St. in Compton.
#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Jasyre Robinson #Compton https://t.co/MxhRcwspAS pic.twitter.com/fH2CxtzLbe— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 30, 2021
Investigators say Robinson used a rideshare service that was supposed to take him to Carson, but he was dropped off near Manhattan Beach Pier instead. It's unclear if that's where he was found.
The sheriff's department used hints on social media to help track him down.