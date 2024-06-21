4-year-old Torrance boy found safe after going missing from Central California campground

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy from Torrance was found safe Friday morning after he spent the night in the wilderness in Fresno County.

Christian Ramirez went missing Thursday morning from a campground near Huntington Lake.

Search teams found him Friday about a quarter mile from where he disappeared.

Christian was hungry and tired but otherwise found in good condition. He was reunited with his parents.

It's still unclear exactly how he got separated from his family, but authorities said it appeared he wandered off while they were at the campground.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.