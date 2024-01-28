Jay Leno files for conservatorship over wife who has dementia

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Comedian Jay Leno is seeking a conservatorship over his 77-year-old wife, Mavis Leno, who has dementia.

Leno, 73, filed the Los Angeles Superior Court petition Friday and a hearing is scheduled April 9 before Judge Deborah L. Christian.

His is requesting the conservatorship to begin estate planning to ensure his wife will be taken care of in case he dies before her. The filing also states that in her current condition, Mavis is incapable of executing the estate plan.

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years...," the petition said. "Jay is fully capable of continuing support for Mavis's physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage."

According to the documents, a conservatorship will allow Leno to execute estate plans "which will provide for Mavis and Mavis's brother (who is) her sole living heir aside from Jay."

The couple has been married for 43 years. They do not have children.

Mavis Leno is a philanthropist and feminist who keeps a low profile compared to her comedian husband, a former host of "The Tonight Show."

City News Service contributed to this report.