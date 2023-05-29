Chicago activist offers $4,000 reward for information on death of 19-year-old killed in South LA

A community activist from Chicago is offering a $4,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck by stray gunfire last month in South Los Angeles.

Jazmin Green was parking her car when she got caught in the middle of gang crossfire and was fatally shot in the head.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A community activist from Chicago is offering a $4,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck by stray gunfire last month in South Los Angeles.

Raul Montes said he was in Los Angeles for business when he heard about the murder of Jazmin Green, who was lovingly known as "Jazzy."

Green had just finished work on the evening of April 24. She was parking her car when she got caught in the middle of gang crossfire and was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital, where she died three days later.

Green's funeral was held on Saturday.

READ MORE | 19-year-old woman fatally struck by stray gunfire in South LA laid to rest

"This family deserves justice," said Pastor Tony DeVeres during Saturday's funeral services in Long Beach. "Jazzy deserves justice."

Montes has done similar work in Chicago, raising funds to provide reward money in an effort to encourage people to step up and help police.

"I'm here to raise vigilance and I'm here to offer a reward with efforts to try to catch the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime," he said.

Two suspects were seen running from the scene at the time of the murder but have not been caught. Her family continues to plead with the Los Angeles City Council to offer a reward as well.

Green had just graduated from Mayfair High School last year and had just started at American Career College with dreams of becoming a medical assistant.

Described as a big teddy bear with a heart of gold and constant smile, her family said it's an enormous loss.

"Jazzy, I thank you for coming into my life and bringing joy and happiness," said Green's sister, Denisha Grissett, during an emotional speech Saturday. "I thank you for always being that one person I could call on. I thank you for being the best little sister.